Pure Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,507,949,000 after acquiring an additional 15,041,149 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,253,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547,343 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,221 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,170,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,872,000 after buying an additional 1,404,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,256,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,125,000 after buying an additional 1,380,263 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $106.90. 873,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,137,596. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.81 and its 200 day moving average is $105.22. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $111.09.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

