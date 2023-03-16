Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Caleres, Inc. Issued By Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Caleres in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Caleres’ current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Caleres’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CL King reduced their price target on shares of Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $23.47 on Thursday. Caleres has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $31.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average is $24.64. The company has a market capitalization of $836.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.75.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Caleres had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 48.52%. The company had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Caleres by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $535,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Caleres by 6.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $537,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,604.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $537,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,604.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $39,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,921,719.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,580 shares of company stock worth $659,476. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.01%.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

