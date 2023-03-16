Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Reduced by Analyst

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agilent Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Agilent Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.81 EPS.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 3.2 %

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on A. StockNews.com began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.31.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $134.03 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $393,291,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth about $223,829,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,413 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 42.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,851,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $694,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,168 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,707,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,153,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,128 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.