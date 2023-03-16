QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $653,345.89

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001053 BTC on major exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a market cap of $982,115.52 and approximately $653,345.89 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s genesis date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.26484137 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $680,500.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

