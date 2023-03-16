Quantum (QUA) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded 49.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $5,614.52 and $181,501.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009748 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00028327 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00032039 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001967 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00021767 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003976 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00210601 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25,019.65 or 1.00028805 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001003 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,848.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

