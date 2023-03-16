QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock Price Down 4.6%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.05 and last traded at $7.08. 2,826,462 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 7,030,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QS. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.

QuantumScape Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 22.91, a current ratio of 22.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 178,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $1,874,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 657,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 178,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $1,874,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 657,733 shares in the company, valued at $6,906,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagdeep Singh sold 355,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $2,761,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 970,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,423.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,457,199 shares of company stock worth $12,957,801. Insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 11.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,555,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,906,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 25,914 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,553,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,818,000 after purchasing an additional 278,485 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,646,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,673,000 after purchasing an additional 255,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,196,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,883,000 after purchasing an additional 19,209 shares during the last quarter. 26.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

