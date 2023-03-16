Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the February 13th total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.9 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 550.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,884,000 after buying an additional 253,620 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 119,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,621,000 after buying an additional 48,501 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,408. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.02. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $158.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

