Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Questor Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUTIF – Get Rating) fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. 5,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 5,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Questor Technology from C$1.25 to C$1.30 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.74.
Questor Technology, Inc offers clean air technologies that safely and cost effectively improve air quality, support energy efficiency and greenhouse gas emission reductions. It designs, manufactures and services clean combustion systems that destroy harmful pollutants such as methane, hydrogen sulfide gas, volatile organic hydrocarbons, and hazardous air pollutants.
