QUINT (QUINT) One Day Volume Reaches $1.74 Million

QUINT (QUINT) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last week, QUINT has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. One QUINT token can currently be bought for $1.42 or 0.00005729 BTC on popular exchanges. QUINT has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and $1.74 million worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.00 or 0.00405261 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,759.34 or 0.27392980 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000065 BTC.

QUINT Token Profile

QUINT launched on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for QUINT is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUINT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

