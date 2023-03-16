Radio Caca Self Reported Market Cap Hits $63.70 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $63.70 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $332.69 or 0.01328450 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010976 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.84 or 0.01596581 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00023694 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000846 BTC.

About Radio Caca

RACA is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 331,047,171,074 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

