Ranbir Singh Sells 18,645,603 Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Stock

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) EVP Ranbir Singh sold 18,645,603 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $120,450,595.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Navitas Semiconductor Trading Up 10.3 %

Navitas Semiconductor stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $6.67. 1,671,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,447. The firm has a market cap of $837.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $11.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $711,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $924,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $8,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

