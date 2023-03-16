RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RAPT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.38.

Shares of RAPT stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.89. 223,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,486. The company has a market cap of $565.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.39. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $32.45.

In other news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $127,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,440.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other RAPT Therapeutics news, Director Wendye Robbins purchased 2,500 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $47,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,951. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $127,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,440.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,742 shares of company stock valued at $532,352 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

