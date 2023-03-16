Ravencoin (RVN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $11.50 Million

Ravencoin (RVN) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0263 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $319.97 million and $11.50 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 12,320,753,391 coins and its circulating supply is 12,156,804,605 coins. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a blockchain project that enables simple issuance and management of tradable assets on a blockchain. It was launched in 2018 without an ICO, pre-mine, or masternodes, and is notable for its use of the X16R and KAWPOW algorithms to prevent ASIC domination of the network. The project was announced by Bruce Fenton on Twitter and has a growing community with a development roadmap of seven phases. Ravencoin is designed to be energy-efficient and aims to provide a decentralized alternative to traditional financial instruments.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

