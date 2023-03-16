Raymond James Boosts Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Price Target to C$7.00

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.25 to C$7.25 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Doman Building Materials Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.29.

Doman Building Materials Group Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of CWXZF stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.71. The stock had a trading volume of 351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496. Doman Building Materials Group has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $6.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. engages in the distribution and trade of construction materials. It operates through the Distribution and Forestry segments. The Distribution segment involves the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products. The Forestry segment includes timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, harvesting and trucking operations, and value-added services.

