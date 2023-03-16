Raymond James Cuts True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Price Target to C$4.00

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TUERF traded down $1.63 on Thursday, hitting $2.56. 135,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,809. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94.

About True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust

True North Commercial REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition of commercial office properties. It seeks to identify potential acquisitions using investment criteria that focuses on the security of cash flow, capital appreciation, value enhancement. The company was founded by Daniel Drimmer and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

