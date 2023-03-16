Raymond James Cuts True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Price Target to C$4.00

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TUERF traded down $1.63 on Thursday, hitting $2.56. 135,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,809. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94.
About True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust
