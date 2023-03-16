Raymond James Increases Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target to C$7.00

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 5.74% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Doman Building Materials Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.25 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.46.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:DBM traded down C$0.03 on Tuesday, reaching C$6.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,783. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.29. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of C$5.30 and a 52-week high of C$8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.36, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$575.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.67.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.