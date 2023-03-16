Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OGN traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,195,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,432. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.83. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $39.09.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 118.21% and a net margin of 14.85%. Organon & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Organon & Co. by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Organon & Co.

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Further Reading

