Raymond James Raises Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$95.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GRT.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$100.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$91.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$96.88.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of GRT.UN stock traded down C$1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$84.01. 9,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,811. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$81.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$75.41. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$63.29 and a 1-year high of C$100.90. The company has a market cap of C$5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.69.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.
See Also
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
- Adobe Inc. Exceeds Expectations, Sustained Rally Unlikely
- This Is What To Expect From The Q2 Reporting Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.