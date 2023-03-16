Raymond James Raises Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$95.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GRT.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$100.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$91.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$96.88.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of GRT.UN stock traded down C$1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$84.01. 9,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,811. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$81.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$75.41. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$63.29 and a 1-year high of C$100.90. The company has a market cap of C$5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.69.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.2667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

(Get Rating)

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.