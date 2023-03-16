Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Rayonier Stock Down 0.9 %

RYN opened at $32.60 on Thursday. Rayonier has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average of $34.03.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Rayonier had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $245.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Rayonier will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $708,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,921 shares in the company, valued at $11,225,341.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at about $376,137,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Rayonier by 4.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,920,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,869,000 after acquiring an additional 728,269 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,487,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,135,000 after purchasing an additional 721,081 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 6.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,189,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,515,000 after purchasing an additional 557,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,390,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,752,000 after purchasing an additional 522,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.