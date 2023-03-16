Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Altice USA (ATUS)

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/24/2023 – Altice USA had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $4.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Altice USA had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $6.00 to $4.75. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Altice USA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $4.00 to $2.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Altice USA had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $21.00 to $18.00.

1/23/2023 – Altice USA was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $9.00.

Altice USA Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ATUS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,965,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057,887. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.40. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $13.17.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.65). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Altice USA

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Altice USA by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Altice USA by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Altice USA by 1,150.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 134,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 124,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

