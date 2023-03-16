Red Spruce Capital LLC Purchases 181 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $292,339,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,274,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,874,000 after buying an additional 625,064 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,196,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,607,000 after acquiring an additional 543,500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $66,797,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,550,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,181,000 after acquiring an additional 525,597 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $133.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.79 and its 200 day moving average is $138.38. The stock has a market cap of $94.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

