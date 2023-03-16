ReddCoin (RDD) Price Up 8.6% Over Last Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 16th. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.62 million and approximately $8,610.31 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.90 or 0.00316029 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00023711 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013422 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000767 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009354 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00016746 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000715 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000224 BTC.

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

