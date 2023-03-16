Rempart Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,410 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners comprises about 2.2% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $9,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 19.0% in the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.6% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

BEP opened at $28.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average is $29.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $41.95.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 0.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -225.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

