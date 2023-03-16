Rempart Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 560,487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,765 shares during the period. Suncor Energy makes up 4.2% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $17,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,051,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,755,000 after purchasing an additional 350,077 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $56,300,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $29.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.57.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.391 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.89.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

