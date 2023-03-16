Rempart Asset Management Inc. Has $21.45 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for about 5.1% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $21,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,350,111,000 after purchasing an additional 800,108 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,655,948,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,044,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,299,315,000 after purchasing an additional 260,003 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 59.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,698,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $978,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 6.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,671,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $945,638,000 after purchasing an additional 531,876 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CNI opened at $115.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $137.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.5906 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

CNI has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.35.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

