Rempart Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 0.4% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $341,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after buying an additional 1,011,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $287.97 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $311.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.84.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

