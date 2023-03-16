Render Token Price Tops $1.32 on Major Exchanges (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Render Token token can now be bought for approximately $1.32 or 0.00005318 BTC on major exchanges. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $482.64 million and approximately $82.09 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded up 26.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.06 or 0.00407490 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,831.04 or 0.27543615 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token was first traded on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 364,833,198 tokens. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token’s ecosystem.”

