Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSGGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $132.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.69. Republic Services has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSGGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Services

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

