Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $132.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.69. Republic Services has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Services

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.