Restore (LON:RST) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $354.71

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 354.71 ($4.32) and traded as low as GBX 315 ($3.84). Restore shares last traded at GBX 316 ($3.85), with a volume of 410,021 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on RST. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Restore from GBX 500 ($6.09) to GBX 450 ($5.48) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.19) price target on shares of Restore in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Restore Trading Up 2.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 322.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 354.40. The firm has a market cap of £438.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,221.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96.

About Restore

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The Digital & Information Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets; digital workflow services, including document scanning, workflow automation, cloud-based document management systems, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence.

