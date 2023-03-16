Revain Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (REV)

Revain (REV) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. In the last week, Revain has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Revain has a market cap of $45.34 million and approximately $312,342.30 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Revain Profile

Revain (CRYPTO:REV) is a token. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. The official website for Revain is revain.org.

Revain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform that ranks companies in six categories based on user ratings and reviews. The platform’s reviews are written in the blockchain, ensuring transparency and preventing review manipulation. Any crypto website can integrate the reviews using Revain Widget, and all user reviews appear on the Revain platform. The platform aims to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on global products and services using blockchain and machine learning.”

