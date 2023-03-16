RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.60

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.60 and traded as high as $24.32. RGC Resources shares last traded at $24.20, with a volume of 12,612 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RGC Resources in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

RGC Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $242.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.61.

RGC Resources Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of RGC Resources

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,804 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 215.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of RGC Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial users in its service territory. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other. The Gas Utility segment focuses on tariff rates and other regulatory mechanisms through which it provides for the sale and distribution of natural gas to customers.

