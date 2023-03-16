Richard I. Steinhart Sells 2,084 Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Stock

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) CFO Richard I. Steinhart sold 2,084 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $40,638.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BioXcel Therapeutics Price Performance

BioXcel Therapeutics stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.44. 438,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,283. The company has a market capitalization of $544.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 10.34 and a quick ratio of 10.28. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $34.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.79.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.93) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 411.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 46.3% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

BTAI has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The firm offers IGALMI, a proprietary, sublingual film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia or bipolar disorder in adults.

