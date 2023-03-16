Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Rio2 Limited (CVE:RIO – Get Rating) rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 11,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 73,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Rio2 from C$0.15 to C$0.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.17.

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, and Chile. Its flagship project is the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

