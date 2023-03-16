Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Capitalization Hits $1.56 Million

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and $23,921.41 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 43.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009779 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00028386 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00032074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001957 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00021694 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000163 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00210999 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000141 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,970.52 or 1.00017571 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00320429 USD and is up 40.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $93,553.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

