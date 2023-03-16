Ripio Credit Network (RCN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $40,522.36

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 16th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $40,522.36 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 41.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009772 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00028378 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00031989 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001989 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00021738 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000164 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00209598 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,963.15 or 0.99899497 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00320429 USD and is up 40.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $93,553.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

