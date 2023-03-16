Rise Advisors LLC Buys 428 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Southern by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its position in Southern by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 15.6% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 46,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.43. 489,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,031,100. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.74.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Southern’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

