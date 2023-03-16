Rise Advisors LLC Has $27,000 Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Rise Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at $115,848,617.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,543 shares of company stock worth $6,510,119 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $1.60 on Thursday, hitting $184.51. 1,286,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,456,981. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.45. The company has a market capitalization of $184.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 871.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

