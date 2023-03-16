Rise Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,048,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,008,000 after purchasing an additional 175,094 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,490,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 46,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 22,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 265,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,169,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,688,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,981,261. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $49.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.84. The company has a market capitalization of $101.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

