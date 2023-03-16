Rise Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Rise Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of Rise Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of IJH stock traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $236.44. 137,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,446. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $277.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.75. The stock has a market cap of $62.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

