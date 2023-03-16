Rise Advisors LLC Sells 212 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Rise Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,090 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Target makes up 1.6% of Rise Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Target by 122.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Target by 96.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Target in the third quarter worth $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the third quarter worth $37,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Target stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.69. 223,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,112,313. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.11 and its 200-day moving average is $160.70. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The stock has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

