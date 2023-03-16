RK Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 121,417 Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

RK Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 121,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,890,000. Campbell Soup accounts for 6.6% of RK Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,656,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,673,000 after acquiring an additional 213,004 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,317,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,878,000 after purchasing an additional 487,385 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,608,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,858,000 after buying an additional 426,864 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 9.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,620,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,959,000 after buying an additional 314,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,847,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,161,000 after buying an additional 160,697 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Insider Activity

Campbell Soup Trading Up 1.1 %

In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,651,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $54.34 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $42.19 and a 1 year high of $57.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.95. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.82%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Further Reading

