RK Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 65,175 SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

RK Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,000. SEI Investments comprises about 3.6% of RK Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 790.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 52,176 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SEIC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $2,277,983.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,905,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,526,808.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,936 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $2,277,983.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,905,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,526,808.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 37,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $2,388,821.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,813,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,432,469.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,502 shares of company stock worth $7,969,453. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments stock opened at $55.26 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.58.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $456.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

