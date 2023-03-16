RK Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. National Presto Industries makes up approximately 0.3% of RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NPK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in National Presto Industries by 6,628.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Presto Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. 52.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Presto Industries stock opened at $74.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.62. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.99 and a 12-month high of $81.50.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. National Presto Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NPK. StockNews.com lowered National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded National Presto Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

