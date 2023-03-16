Robert Andrew Douglas Sells 1,500 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total transaction of $309,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,026 shares in the company, valued at $53,189,479.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Andrew Douglas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ResMed alerts:

On Wednesday, February 15th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.50, for a total transaction of $320,250.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $330,645.00.

ResMed Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of RMD traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $211.28. The company had a trading volume of 507,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,423. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.40 and a 1-year high of $262.38. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. ResMed had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on RMD. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,477,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 7.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,519,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,576,339,000 after buying an additional 535,742 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in ResMed by 245.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 397,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,853,000 after buying an additional 282,613 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in ResMed by 83.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,213,000 after buying an additional 253,121 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in ResMed by 2,341.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 220,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,831,000 after buying an additional 211,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.