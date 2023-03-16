Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ROG. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Rogers from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rogers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of ROG stock opened at $150.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.83 and its 200 day moving average is $165.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Rogers has a 52-week low of $98.45 and a 52-week high of $274.51.

In other news, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total transaction of $154,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,362.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Rogers by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 17,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rogers by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,795,000 after purchasing an additional 27,598 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 217,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

