Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $2.19 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,668 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 19,316.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $810,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568,965 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Starbucks by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,826 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,839,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $190,270,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $99.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $114.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $110.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.10.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.46.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

