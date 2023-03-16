Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Makes New $102,000 Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,332,000 after acquiring an additional 901,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Clorox by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,721,000 after acquiring an additional 778,269 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,673,000 after purchasing an additional 580,982 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4,186.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 303,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,982,000 after purchasing an additional 296,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,216,000 after purchasing an additional 290,833 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $156.34 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $160.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.40.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

