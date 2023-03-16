Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Purchases 650 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 36,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 48.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 29.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,482,000 after buying an additional 116,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.71.

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $287.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $305.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.44. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.66. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $224.87 and a 52-week high of $440.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

