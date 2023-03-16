Royal Bank of Canada Trims Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Target Price to $29.00

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CEQP. US Capital Advisors downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crestwood Equity Partners currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of CEQP stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.98. The company had a trading volume of 335,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. Crestwood Equity Partners has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $32.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.74.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -935.68%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 322,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 543,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,579 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

