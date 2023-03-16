Safe (SAFE) Price Hits $12.30 on Exchanges

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $12.30 or 0.00049398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Safe has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $256.35 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00173967 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00079052 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00050986 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000224 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003986 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 46.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 12.56535058 USD and is up 1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

